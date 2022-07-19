Brad Keselowski | Pocono Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format returns this weekend at Pocono, with group practice set for Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by qualifying.

Keselowski at Pocono Raceway

Keselowski is in line for his 25 th Cup start from Pocono this weekend. In 24 prior starts he has one win, 15 top-10s and an average finish of 10.6.

His win came back in the 2011 season where he led 19 laps after starting 13 th . Dating back six races overall, Keselowski has six-straight finishes inside the top-10, including a P2 finish in 2019 (one of his four runner-up results overall), and a third-place run last year.

. Dating back six races overall, Keselowski has six-straight finishes inside the top-10, including a P2 finish in 2019 (one of his four runner-up results overall), and a third-place run last year. Keselowski also carries an average starting position of 11.3 with one pole (2016) and 11 starts inside the top-10.

Outside of Cup action, Keselowski made one start each in the Xfinity and Truck Series, winning the 2017 Xfinity race in the No. 22.

Matt McCall at Pocono Raceway

McCall will be on the box for his 15 th Cup race at Pocono. He has two prior top-10s and a best finish of sixth (2021 – Kurt Busch).

He and Busch ran sixth and 20th in the doubleheader a season ago at The Tricky Triangle. McCall's other top-10 came back in 2015 in his first-ever Cup race there with Jamie McMurray.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Pocono:

“There’s obviously not a ton of experience with the new car at Pocono. From what I understand the cars can get really loose off the corners, so trying to manage that is going to be tricky, but will make it fun as well. We put together a complete run last week at Loudon, so carrying momentum is key from here on out to continue to build on our program.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski notched his best finish of the season last week at Loudon, finishing seventh for this third top-10 of 2022.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its ninth primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

RFK PR