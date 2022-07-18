Keselowski Finishes Seventh in Chaotic Loudon Race

Brad Keselowski earned his best finish of the season Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, driving to a seventh-place finish in the Kohler Generators Ford.

“We had a decent day here in the Kohler Generators Ford Mustang,” Keselowski said after the race. “We climbed pretty far in that last run, so proud of our team for the effort. Certainly an up and down day, but it ended well for us.”

The two-time winner in Loudon had one of his best starting positions of the season, putting the No. 6 Mustang through to the final round of qualifying on Saturday. He was the fifth-fastest in Group A qualifying and went on to notch the ninth-fastest time in the field.

After unexpected rain briefly delayed the start of the 301-lap race, the race went green around 3:30 p.m. ET. An early caution on lap four — one of nine on the day — brought the field to an early halt with Keselowski in 11th.

He went on to finish the opening stage in 14th, before an eventful stage two of five cautions ensued. A two-tire stop early in the stage gave him track position of 13th for a restart at lap 100, but that eventually faded away as a green-flag run of 47 laps followed.

From there, three cautions flew over the course of 17 laps, with the No. 6 in 17th at lap 164. Despite avoiding all of the incidents, Keselowski and the No. 3 machine made contact under yellow, ultimately bringing him to pit road for fresh tires. He would go on to finish the stage 23rd.

Just one yellow flag stood between the stage three start and the checkered, as the final caution was displayed at lap 204 with Keselowski in 18th. He restarted the race 15th with 92 to go, and from there took advantage of cars that were fading in the closing laps to finish seventh. It marks his third top-10 of the 2022 campaign and 15th overall at Loudon.

The NASCAR schedule heads to Pocono next, as The Tricky Triangle hosts its annual race next Sunday. Race coverage is set for 3 p.m. ET on USA, and can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR