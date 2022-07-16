Saturday, Jul 16

CHEVROLET NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Three Camaro ZL1's to Start in Top-10

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Jul 16 22
CHEVROLET NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Three Camaro ZL1&#039;s to Start in Top-10

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.   DRIVER

2nd     CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

6th      WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

8th      KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

13th    TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

18th    ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

19th    DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 SLAM! CAMARO ZL1

20th    AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

21st    COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

22nd   ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

24th    RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / MINUTE RICE CAMARO ZL1

25th    JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

27th    ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

30th    AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1

34th    JOSH BILICKI, NO. 77 ZEIGLER AUTO / DITEC MARINE CAMARO ZL1

35th    TY DILLON, NO. 42 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

 

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.  DRIVER

1st      Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd    Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

3rd      Kurt Busch (Toyota)

4th      Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

5th      Christopher Bell (Toyota)

 

·       In Group A Round One qualifying, Chevrolet went 1-2 on the leaderboard with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron, both transferring their Camaro ZL1’s onto the final round of qualifying.

 

·       Kyle Larson was third fastest in Group B Round One qualifying to lead Chevrolet, advancing his No. 5 HendrickMotorsports.com Camaro ZL1 to the final round of qualifying to race for the pole position.

 

·       Chase Elliott was second fastest in the final round of qualifying, giving the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 a front row starting spot for tomorrow’s race at New Hampshire. This marks Elliott’s 11th top-10 start of 2022.

 

·       USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

 

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 2nd

 

 

CHASE, WE TALKED EARLIER AND YOU WEREN’T REAL SURE OR CONFIDENT IN WHAT TO EXPECT IN QUALIFYING. YOU HAVE TO BE HAPPY WITH SECOND.

“I was shocked.. I was shocked that we were second. And shocked that it held on that long. Those guys ran 70’s in that first round and I barely ran a flat, so I thought for sure they’d go closer to what they ran that first round.

 

Really proud of our NAPA team today. It’s not been super pretty, but I feel like we’ve learned a couple of things. At this point, we just have to make sure we make some good decisions overnight. Not saying we have to completely rebuild it, but I do think we need to be a little better and I need to work on some things on my end to help create some longevity in our car, too.

 

Proud of the effort. Nice to be on the front row and give us a good pit selection. Would love to have that first one if I was being selfish, but second will give us a solid one to choose from and we’ll go to work all day tomorrow.”

 

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ambetter 301 starting lineup at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Martin Truex Jr. grabs pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.