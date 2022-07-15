The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth Team Up to Honor Cancer Heroes

The names of cancer heroes will ride with drivers in the three NASCAR national series during September in recognition of Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) & The NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth returns for the third year, with fans able to bid to have their cancer hero’s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s race vehicle.

Online bidding goes live today at 5 p.m. ET at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero. The auction runs through Monday, July 25, with heroes honored during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway and the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway.

“AdventHealth is honored to be part of this important event that raises awareness and funds that will help accelerate lifesaving research, support the development of new treatments and improve care for those affected by ovarian and childhood cancers,” said David Banks, senior executive vice president and chief strategy and organizational transformation officer for AdventHealth.

“We are so grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our cancer hero program,” said NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. “Everyone knows, Sherry and I are extremely passionate about honoring these heroes within the cancer community. It’s been incredibly humbling to see the teams, drivers and fans get behind this program to make it a success every year. We’re looking forward to seeing how much money we can raise this year and seeing all the names of the cancer heroes riding above the drivers’ doors!”

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others. Since 2020, the auction has raised more than $200,000.

“We’re grateful to have partners like the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth who share the same commitment to celebrating our cancer heroes,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Each year, we’ve seen the NASCAR community rally around these heroes with drivers, teams, and fans all coming together to support such a great cause.”

The Honor a Cancer Hero auction is one of many initiatives supported through The NASCAR Foundation’s online auctions program that features race-used memorabilia and at-track experiences available for fans to place bids.

For more information, including a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero.

NASCAR PR