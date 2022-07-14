My/Mochi Ice Cream Joins Team Live Fast

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today that My/Mochi Ice Cream will sponsor NASCAR Cup Series’ No. 78 Ford Mustang in the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday.

The partnership combines the pinnacle of professional NASCAR racing with a desquishious, sweet ice cream snack. My/Mochi Ice Cream is a miraculous match of magnificent mochi dough with marvelously mouthwatering ice cream. But if you had to describe it with one word, it’d be “Mmmmm.” These mind-blowing mouthfuls come from master mochi makers who methodically mix and meld the mushy muchi with milky, melty ice cream. The result? A majestic marriage of mesmerizing flavors that will make you say, “Mmmmore!”

“There is nothing better than cool doughy mochi balls and hot laps,” said Russell Barnett, Managing Director of My/Mochi Ice Cream. “Being credited as the inventors of mochi ice cream, we’re excited to be part of this fantastic event and celebrate National Ice Cream Day with NASCAR fans around the country.”

“Live Fast Motorsports is super excited to partner with My/Mochi Ice Cream for the New Hampshire race this weekend,” said CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, Jessica McLeod. “I’m a snacker and My/Mochi has me hooked. My personal favorite flavor is strawberry... it’s perfect for summer. Our team looks forward to seeing My/Mochi on the No. 78 Ford Mustang!”

Live Fast Motorsports and My/Mochi Ice Cream are eager for this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. My/Mochi Ice Cream is the perfect way to enjoy a cold track-side treat to beat the summer heat. For more information about My/Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymochi.com. Tune-in to watch the Ambetter 301 on Sun. July 17, 2022, at 3 PM EST on USA Network.

LFM PR