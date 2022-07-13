Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Hemric has made three starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and has recorded one top 10 and led three laps

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.2 in 2022 and has led 48 laps in the NXS "I’m excited to go to this beautiful part of the country. This track is a challenge, and obviously, we know we need to take a step forward in our short-track program this year. Everyone back at the shop has been putting in the work to help prepare us, so hopefully we can get the results to show it." - Daniel Hemric on New Hampshire Motor Speedway