Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made one start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NCS
- He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
- Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
- Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season
“We had a solid weekend in Atlanta, so we are looking to continue building on that momentum this weekend in New Hampshire. We’ve struggled at the flat, short tracks this year, but I feel like we have improved each week in so many different areas, so hopefully we can use what we’ve learned to excel this weekend."
- Justin Haley on New Hampshire Motor Speedway