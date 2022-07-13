Kyle Busch / No. 18 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon

No. 18 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SUPERSPEEDWAY: Kyle Busch will make his 31 st NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. Busch has three victories (July 2006, July 2015 and September 2017) along with 11 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. He has led 1,134 laps and won three poles.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 132 NCS starts at New Hampshire with 11 wins, 48 top-five finishes and eight poles. The team has led 3,129 laps. RACE INFO: The Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Kyle Busch: “Loudon is a Martinsville-like short track, but it’s just over a mile. It’s a little more spread out, but there’s some rooting and gouging going on because it’s a one-lane track and everybody fights for that particular groove. We struggled at Phoenix and Martinsville earlier in the year and those tracks are in the same family as Loudon. But another similar track is Gateway, and I felt like we were really good there and made a lot of gains, so hoping we can continue that this weekend at Loudon with our DEWALT Camry TRD. Hope we can run similar to Gateway and get us one spot better than we did there.”

JGR PR

