Goodyear Facts -- New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 20 – 301 laps / 318.5 miles

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) – Loudon, N.H.

Fast Facts for July 16-17, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup – 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race

(7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 14 psi; Left Rear -- 14 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – Air pressures always important at New Hampshire: One of the keys to success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is finding grip on a track with very little banking. One way teams do that is by adjusting air pressure, specifically on their left-side tires. With an already “low” minimum recommended pressure of 14 psi on the left-sides, teams that go below that level risk over-deflecting the sidewall early in a run and damaging the tire to the point of air loss. This Next Gen car that the Cup Series is running has also shifted the balance of load more to the rear of the car compared to the previous generation car. That will put extra emphasis on the left-rear corner of the car. The one advantage teams have this weekend is that they have run this specific tire combination three times already this season – Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway. That experience on this set-up, as well as the technical information Goodyear provides teams, will help teams hone in on the proper settings that will strike a balance of performance and durability.

“Loudon falls into a significant group a tracks, so Cup teams have been on this tire set-up three times already this season,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Having that experience, and now having raced this Next Gen car for five months, teams have had time to work through which settings work for their cars. In looking for grip, air pressure has always been a prime tuning tool for teams at Loudon. Combined with a team’s shock and camber settings, that will be the case again this weekend.”

Notes – Cup cars on Phoenix/Richmond/Gateway tire set-up at New Hampshire: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at New Hampshire this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams have run at Phoenix, Richmond and Gateway . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes to what Cup teams ran at New Hampshire last season, these two tire codes feature compound changes to give the cars more grip . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 18 – 200 laps / 211.6 miles

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) – Loudon, N.H.

Fast Facts for July 15-16, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi

Notes – Third race on this tire combination for Xfinity teams: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at New Hampshire this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up these teams ran at Phoenix and Richmond earlier this season . . . compared to what Xfinity teams ran at New Hampshire last season, both of these tire codes feature minor compound changes . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at New Hampshire.

