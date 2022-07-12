Chris Buescher | Loudon Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format returns this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with group practice set for Saturday morning, immediately followed by qualifying.

Buescher at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his ninth Cup start at NHMS this weekend. In eight prior races he has a 24.3 average finish with a best result of 15 th in 2019.

in 2019. He also made two NXS starts there with a best finish of fifth in 2014.

Travis Peterson at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Peterson will be on the box for his second race as crew chief for Buescher.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing in Loudon:

“Loudon is one of those places I’ve still been working hard at to figure out, but feel like we’ve slowly made some gains over the last couple years. It’s just so unique compared to all the other tracks on our schedule, and can be a challenge in many ways. We’re excited to get up to New England in the back yard of our friends at Fenway, and look forward to a bounce-back weekend in the Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher had speed last Sunday in Atlanta, but was caught up in someone else’s incident midway through the race, which ultimately caused a mechanical failure ending his day early.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 11th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers CRC Industries, Walter USA, Ingersoll Rand Co., Superior Glove Works USA, and Surewerx USA on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RFK PR