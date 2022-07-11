Monday, Jul 11

Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Petty GMS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23rd

FINISH: 28th

POINTS: 27th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough ending to our day. Atlanta and this new surface hasn’t been kind to our Petty GMS team this season. Two races where we have been taken out by someone else’s mess. Our Allegiant Chevrolet started the race extremely loose. We made adjustments and it still was loose, more aero loose than mechanical loose. We finally hit on making it better and spun out with the 78 and 17. Our group didn’t give up, made repairs, and got ourselves back in a decent position. Unfortunately, another multi-car wreck at the start of the final stage ended our day early. It’s frustrating, but we couldn't have done anything differently. We will regroup this week before New Hampshire.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 25th

FINISH: 4th

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "I thought our day was good. Our No. 43 FOCUSFactor Chevy was quick. We needed a tick more speed. I think we had to do some things for handling that slowed us down a little bit. We were up there, but I couldn’t really break out and do much. When I got in the lead there, I wasn’t really quick enough to hold it myself. We were close. It feels good to just have a good race. We’ve had a rough month, so it’s nice to get a top-five and get some points.”

As the race ended, you said on the radio, "Man, one of these is going to be ours." Despite a great finish, do you find this motivating or discouraging?

“It’s motivating. I think our superspeedway and 1.5-mile stuff has been so good all year. We were close here in the spring in the end and we were close again today. We were close at Talladega and close in Daytona. So, all the superspeedway races, we’ve been really fast. We’re there, we just need to have one play out for us. I would have loved to have run that last lap out. I think Ross (Chastain) and Chase (Elliott) were going to run each other pretty hard in (turns) three and four, and I would have loved to have a chance to make something happen. I feel like we’ve been close at a lot of superspeedways, just haven’t closed one out. I would love to get the No. 43 in Victory Lane and I hope we can do it before the playoffs."
 

Petty GMS PR

