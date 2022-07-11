Monday, Jul 11

Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Jul 10 28
Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 24th

Stage 1 Finish: 17th

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 7th

“It was a good day again here in Atlanta. I feel like this No. 31 LeafFilter Chevrolet team has succeeded in finding a good, fast, stable setup for the new Atlanta track. So overall it was a good day and just a little bit better than where we were in the spring.”

 

- Justin Haley
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 29th

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 34th

Finish: 34th

 

"We had an early end to our day in the No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro. We were on track to have a really solid day and showed some speed. Unfortunately, we couldn’t avoid a wreck in front of us that caused heavy damage to the right front. We had nowhere to go, but I hate it for everyone at Kaulig Racing who have been working hard on these cars."

 

- Noah Gragson

Alsco Uniforms 250
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 22nd

Finish: 5th

“Atlanta is a tough track. You get so worried about someone getting into your right rear that you start almost manipulating those runs. I thought I had to really put myself and [Tyler] Reddick in there with maybe 12 or 13 laps to go. I could not have really asked for much more going into turn one on the white flag, but we just couldn’t get there. ‘Woulda-coulda-shoulda’. Handling was decent all day on our No. 11 AG1 Chevy. Just an interesting day at Atlanta.”

- Daniel Hemric
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Start: 18th

Stage 1 Finish: 19th

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 8th

 

 

"A good top-10 run is good for us. It was definitely something I feel like I needed after the last couple of weeks. I feel like I definitely could have done a better job and made more passes or moves at the end, but I am happy that we came out with an eighth-place finish and a stage point. Hopefully this can help us get back in our rhythm."

 

 

- Landon Cassill
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 31st

Finish: 10th

"We had some really good speed throughout the first stage and picked up some stage points in our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy. Unfortunately, we had an issue and had to pit under green, which put us back two laps. Thankfully, we had good strategy and the cautions played in our favor to put us back on the lead lap there at the end. We just ran out of time, but we will take a top 10 and move on to New Hampshire.”

 

 

- AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing PR

