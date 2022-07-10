CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA 2: Alex Bowman Quote

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY MILESTONE CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined due to damage sustained after a tire went down on lap 160.

WAS THERE ANY WARNING ABOUT THE TIRE GOING DOWN AND WAS IT ANY DIFFERENT FROM WHAT YOU WERE FEELING IN MARCH?

“I don’t think we had a tire go down in March. Fortunately, I was one of the guys that didn’t have an issue. But it sounds like I’m the one guy that had an issue today. No warning, we were just cruising around. We had a phenomenal race car. Really proud of Greg (Ives, Crew Chief) and the No. 48 team. We struggled pretty bad back here in March and our Chevy was really, really good today.

No. 48 Ally Milestone Chevy was getting up through the field pretty good there. Bummer that it ended like that, but at least we had a fast race car.”

GM PR