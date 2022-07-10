Ford Performance NASCAR: Chris Buescher Atlanta Accident Quote

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang – “It’s a different racetrack. It’s not the Atlanta that I grew up loving, but BJ came over and apologized already. I think coming off of trun two it flattens out a little bit and it took off on him. While we all checked up and spun out we made just a little bit of contact with him while we were sliding and it sounds like it may have been enough to bend a right-front component and ultimately ended up blowing a tire.”

A TOUGH BREAK FROM THE GOOD RUNS YOU’VE HAD OF LATE? “Yeah, it is. RFK has done a terrific job at making a lot of progress and finding a lot of speed. We’re gonna put this one behind us real quick because this is not an indicator of what we’ve been able to accomplish here lately. I guess it’s similar to superpeedways where there’s a lot of luck involved in this style of racing. We’ll regroup and be ready to hit the ground running again. I’m real excited for these next couple coming up.”

Ford Performance PR