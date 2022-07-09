Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Dillon at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has competed in seven NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, recording his best finish of 15th in 2017. The 30-year-old has also participated in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning three top-five (2015, 2016, 2021) and four top-10 results. In addition, Dillon has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the Georgia track, posting one pole, one win (2012) and a second-place finish (2015 for GMS Racing) respectively.

Earlier this season in the first race on the new surface, Dillon was collected in a mulit-car accident on lap 101 which relegated the No. 42 machine to a 36th-place finish.

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

- From the Drivers Seat: What do you expect from the second time on the new Atlanta Motor Speedway track?

"It's going to be interesting to see if the track races the same way as it did earlier this season. The weather is going to be much different which could change how our cars react. Our No. 42 team had a frustrating result in the first race. We were just taking it easy after having to restart in the back after a pit road penalty, and then were collected in someone else's mess. We had a really good car, so hopefully what we learned will transfer to this weekend. Track position is going to matter."