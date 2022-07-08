RCR Event Preview - Atlanta

This Week’s Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick has four previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in the July 2021 event. In March, Reddick qualified fifth and led five laps before he was sidelined by an accident. Reddick is also scheduled to compete in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Winner's Club... Tyler Reddick enters Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway fresh off scoring his first NASCAR Cup Series win July 3 at Road America. The victory came in his 92nd career start and is his seventh top-10 finish in 2022. He became the fifth different driver to score their first-career win in NASCAR’s elite series this season and has now earned a NASCAR Playoffs spot for the second consecutive season. About Alsco Uniforms … Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: How mentally draining was the race earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway? “We’re zipping around a mile-and-a-half at really high speeds, running upper 180s (miles per hour) for the entire lap. Not a lot of rest down the straightaways and the corners are so long and all the aggressive pack racing that we had really drains you mentally. I was surprised after that race by the physical toll that it had. Normally speedways like Daytona and Talladega are a mental drain but it seemed like Atlanta was both. It’s going to be hotter when we go back this weekend with our ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet so it’s going to be even more of that.” Atlanta Motor Speedway is the first race that the Next Gen car will be competing at for the second time. It's the first track that you will go back to for the second time. Talk about that. “That was an interesting one in my opinion because it’s a speedway-type race like Daytona and Talladega. I thought we were pretty good when we were there in March. Unfortunately, we cut a tire that took us out of that race. It’s going to be interesting to see compared to the first time that we were there. It sounds like they made a number of improvements to the racetrack. It will be interesting to see how some of those details of the track have been changed.”