Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Race Advance

While conventional driving education is important and valuable, the B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Pro-Active Driving Curriculum goes far beyond the basics, teaching tools like Collision Avoidance, a Wheel Drop-Off Recovery Exercise, and a Panic Stop Exercise to make teens confident when a dangerous situation happens on the road.
Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie added, “We want everyone to have peace of mind when it comes to driving. We encourage parents to take advantage of the free driving course from B.R.A.K.E.S. because it could save their child’s life one day.”
Continuing on the back of Freeway Insurance’s stance on the dangers of street racing, Freeway Insurance works tirelessly with partners to bring valuable tools and strategies to keep roads safer.
“For our youth, it’s so important for them to not only be safe, but confident, drivers. Being unsure, afraid, or second-guessing their decisions leads to collisions, and they need tools beyond the basics taught in most driving schools,” said Trackhouse Owner and Founder, Justin Marks.
Don’t miss the Freeway’s YouTube video series of Daniel participating in the B.R.A.K.E.S. driving program and highlighting the importance of parents signing their kids up.
