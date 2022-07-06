Brad Keselowski | Atlanta II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend format and schedule in Atlanta features a lone qualifying session on Saturday, similar to the schedules employed at Talladega and Daytona.

Teams will qualify in single-car format Saturday at 11:35 a.m. ET, with the top-five in each round advancing to the final round to determine the pole sitter.

Keselowski at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Keselowski makes his 16 th start at AMS this weekend, a track where he has two wins at with an average finish of 15 th . He ran 12 th in the spring race.

Overall he's led laps in eight different Atlanta races, and finished inside the top-10 on nine occasions.

He finished top-10 in six-straight races from 2015-2020, including the pair of events he won. Outside the two victories, he has one runner-up result (2018), a third-place run (2012) and three ninth-place finishes.

Keselowski has a 14.8 average starting position at Atlanta with a career-best effort of P2 in 2014. Overall he’s started inside the top-10 five different times.

He also made eight Xfinity Series starts with six top-10s, including two P2 finishes. He also made four Truck starts.

Matt McCall at Atlanta Motor Speedway

McCall is one of the most recent Cup winners at Atlanta, leading Kurt Busch and the No. 1 team to victory in 2021. The team led 144 laps en route to McCall’s third Cup win overall.

Overall he has four top-10s on the Atlanta surface with a P3 finish in 2019, and a sixth-place run a year later.

McCall has an impressive 9.8 average qualifying effort with five starts inside the top-10, including a career-best second in 2016 with Jamie McMurray.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Atlanta:

“This race was obviously an experience back in the spring, and I think in some ways was a lot of folks expected, but in some way surprised us, as well. It’s definitely fast and racy, but it’s challenging with the new surface and figuring out how to navigate it as a Superspeedway. Excited to have our friends at Solomon Plumbing back on the car, and can’t wait to put on a great show for those folks and everyone come Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski unfortunately had mid-race issues at Road America and lost multiple laps to the leaders, ultimately finishing 33rd in the Kohler Generators Ford.

On the Car

Solomon Plumbing returns to the No. 6 machine for its third primary race. They originally joined the RFK fold as the primary for the Bristol Dirt race and Gateway.

RFK PR