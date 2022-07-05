Goodyear Fast Facts -- Atlanta / Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 19 – 260 laps / 400 miles

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Fast Facts for July 9-10, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race

(7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5146; Right-side -- D-5158

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi

Storyline – Atlanta now in the superspeedway group for Cup cars: Atlanta Motor Speedway is the first track that NASCAR Cup teams will return to after an earlier race in 2022. And while this is the second time around, it is worth a reminder that the mile-and-a-half Atlanta was repaved and reconfigured over the last off-season and is now in the superspeedway class of tracks along with Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway when it comes to the racing package. That means Cup teams will race under the superspeedway package of 510 horsepower and a seven-inch-tall spoiler, as opposed to 670 horsepower and a four-inch blade at other intermediate tracks.

One other factor that will come into play -- as with any repave – is that the new asphalt of will have a high level of grip on a relatively “smooth” track surface, and that will lead to an increased level of heat in the tires. Managing those temperature levels will be important, and Goodyear engineered the Atlanta tire set-up in anticipation of low tire wear on the new surface by having less gage (thickness) in the tread in order to dissipate some of that heat.

“The one advantage we have in the Cup Series at Atlanta this week is that these teams already have a race under their belts at this track with this package,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Having said that, that also means that teams have had four months to learn this car, study this package and improve their cars. The challenges that Atlanta now present have not changed since the last race in March, and along with the repave and increase in banking, the smooth track surface will not naturally wear tires much at all. Tire wear and the dissipation of heat is important in racing because as the tire wears, it sheds rubber and that helps keep the tire cooler and performing at a more optimal level. We’ve specifically designed our tires for Atlanta to operate in these low-wear conditions, both with the formulation of the tread compounds as well as the tread depth.”

Notes – Cup teams return to Atlanta on March tire set-up: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta this week . . . these two tire codes debuted at Atlanta in March . . . this is the only track at which these teams are scheduled to run either of these two codes . . . to prepare for 2022 ad the move to the 18-inch tire, Goodyear held a tire test at Atlanta on January 5-6 with Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher and Ross Chastain . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 17 – 163 laps / 251 miles

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Fast Facts for July 8-9, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6124; Right-side -- D-6126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Second Atlanta race on this tire set-up for Xfinity cars: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Atlanta this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up these teams ran at Atlanta in March . . . in addition to that race, Goodyear held a tire test for Xfinity cars at Atlanta on January 4 (Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst) . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Atlanta . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 15 – 67 laps / 151.29 miles

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2.258-mile road course) – Lexington, Ohio

Fast Facts for June 8-9, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: 5 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Notes – Truck Series debuts at Mid-Ohio on COTA/Sonoma tire: This is the first race at Mid-Ohio for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams after the Xfinity Series raced there for the past eight seasons . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, Truck teams will run the same tire on all four tire positions at Mid-Ohio . . . these teams have already run this tire at both COTA and Sonoma earlier this season . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Mid-Ohio.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its wet weather radials for use by Truck Series teams at Mid-Ohio, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . Truck will have 4 sets of wets available for their event, with a maximum of 3 sets for the race . . . Truck teams last ran in the wet at COTA in 2021 . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

