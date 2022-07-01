Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Road America

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has earned one top 10 and has an average finish of 23.1 across eight starts in the 2022 season

Allmendinger has one start at Road America in the NCS “Road America has always been one of my favorite tracks. It’s challenging and unique, because there’s not a lot of tracks like it with the high speeds on the straightaways and heavy brake zones. There’s a ton of passing areas but also a lot of places for mistakes. It’s one of the few true road courses in the country. We’ve had speed at the road courses this year in both series, and winning in Xfinity series gives us confidence. We’ve been working hard to make our cars faster in both series. We just need to execute this weekend, which is extremely important at Road America." - AJ Allmendinger on Road America