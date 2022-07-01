Friday, Jul 01

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Road America

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Jun 30 33
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

  • AJ Allmendinger has earned one top 10 and has an average finish of 23.1 across eight starts in the 2022 season
  • Allmendinger has one start at Road America in the NCS

 

“Road America has always been one of my favorite tracks. It’s challenging and unique, because there’s not a lot of tracks like it with the high speeds on the straightaways and heavy brake zones. There’s a ton of passing areas but also a lot of places for mistakes. It’s one of the few true road courses in the country. We’ve had speed at the road courses this year in both series, and winning in Xfinity series gives us confidence. We’ve been working hard to make our cars faster in both series. We just need to execute this weekend, which is extremely important at Road America."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Road America
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at Road America in the NCS
  • He has earned one top five and eight top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

“I love Road America. I’m excited to go to a place that I've had success at and ran well at in many series. I have some sports-car experience there, as well as success with Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series. We have had some great runs at the road courses so far this year, so I know it’s a place we have a chance to do really well at."

 

- Justin Haley on Road America

Henry 180 

Road America

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 11 top five and 26 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 244 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 196 laps            
  • Hemric: 48 laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has an average finish of 14.3 in 2022 in the NXS
  • Cassill has an average finish of 24.7 across three starts at Road America

 

"We’ve been so close to great success at both road courses this year in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy, and I’ve been working very hard on all of them to get better. All of us at Kaulig Racing are continuing to push into these road courses with a ton of optimism, so I’m looking forward to this weekend."

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Road America
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.0 in 2022 in the NXS
  • Hemric has earned two top-five finishes, has an average finish of 13.8 and has led 20 laps at road America across four starts

 

"I’m looking forward to road America. This is a place, like other road courses, our team has circled on our calendars. We haven’t had the raw, outright speed we need lately to contend. My teammate, AJ Allmendinger, has done a lot for Kaulig Racing’s road-course program. Hopefully Road America is one of those tracks where we can put ourselves into position to capitalize on our strengths."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Road America

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons
  • Allmendinger has earned multiple wins in three-consecutive NXS seasons
  • Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.5, the best of any full-time NXS driver, in 2022
  • Allmendinger has 13 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver
  • Allmendinger has three top-five finishes at Road America and has an average finish of 7.8 across four starts at Road America
  • He has 60 laps led at Road America 

Kaulig Racing PR

