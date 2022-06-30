Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Road America Race Advance

For the first time in 2022, Suárez will sport the "Made in America" paint scheme on his No. 99 Chevrolet created by Kenosha, Wisconsin company Jockey. Chastain drove a similar scheme at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.
The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse is the first such team sponsorship in the 146-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership will be the launch of the brand’s new Made in America Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product; reshoring American manufacturing jobs; supporting families in local communities; and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.
Suárez arrives at Road America after finishing 15th at Nashville. Early in the race he climbed as high as second before handling difficulties ruined his bid for victory.
USA Network will televise Sunday's Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America at 3 p.m. EDT.