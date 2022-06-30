Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Road America Race Advance

Excuse Trackhouse Racing for not only celebrating July 4th Weekend at Road America this weekend, but also reveling in the fact that the Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America at the Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin track is a road course.

Trackhouse Chevrolet Camaro drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain have each earned their first career NASCAR Cup Series victories at the previous two road courses on the 2022 schedule.

Suárez won at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12 and Chastain visited victory lane at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27.