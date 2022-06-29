FedEx Racing Express Facts – Road America

Sunday Race Info
Race: Kwik Trip 250
Date/Time: Sunday, July 3 / 3 p.m. ET
Distance: 62 laps / 250 miles
Track Length: 4.048 miles
Express Notes
Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.
Nashville Recap: Hamlin claimed his second pole award of the year and led a season-high 114 laps in last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. After spending most of the night running inside the top five, the FedEx Racing team opted to pit under a caution with less than 10 laps remaining. Hamlin mounted a furious charge from 14th with four laps remaining and found his way back up to sixth when the checkered flag waved.
Road America Notes: The No. 11 team started sixth and finished fifth in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America last summer. It was Hamlin’s only experience at the historic 4.048-mile road course to date.
Hamlin Statistics
Track: Road America
Races: 1
Wins: 0
Poles: 0
Top-5: 1
Top-10: 1
Laps Led: 0
Avg. Start: 6.0
Avg. Finish: 5.0
Hamlin Conversation – Road America
Talk about going back to Road America for the second time…
“Road America is a great track. The fan turnout last year was amazing. It’s a huge track and there were people all over the place, so it really had a great atmosphere. I’m looking forward to going back this weekend. We have a bit of work to do on our road course program with this new car. Sonoma was nowhere near what we are capable of across the board, so I think – as a team and manufacturer – we are excited to get back to a road course and see what gains we’ve made because these tracks are such an important part of our schedule these days.”
FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Nashville Superspeedway: For this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America, the No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD will carry MKE on the b-post in recognition of the Milwaukee market which includes more than 500 FedEx Express employees.
