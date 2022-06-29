FedEx Racing Express Facts – Road America

Sunday Race Info

Race: Kwik Trip 250

Date/Time: Sunday, July 3 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 62 laps / 250 miles

Track Length: 4.048 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Nashville Recap: Hamlin claimed his second pole award of the year and led a season-high 114 laps in last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. After spending most of the night running inside the top five, the FedEx Racing team opted to pit under a caution with less than 10 laps remaining. Hamlin mounted a furious charge from 14th with four laps remaining and found his way back up to sixth when the checkered flag waved.

Road America Notes: The No. 11 team started sixth and finished fifth in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America last summer. It was Hamlin’s only experience at the historic 4.048-mile road course to date.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Road America

Races: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 1

Top-10: 1

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Start: 6.0

Avg. Finish: 5.0

Hamlin Conversation – Road America

Talk about going back to Road America for the second time…

“Road America is a great track. The fan turnout last year was amazing. It’s a huge track and there were people all over the place, so it really had a great atmosphere. I’m looking forward to going back this weekend. We have a bit of work to do on our road course program with this new car. Sonoma was nowhere near what we are capable of across the board, so I think – as a team and manufacturer – we are excited to get back to a road course and see what gains we’ve made because these tracks are such an important part of our schedule these days.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Nashville Superspeedway : For this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America, the No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD will carry MKE on the b-post in recognition of the Milwaukee market which includes more than 500 FedEx Express employees.

JGR PR