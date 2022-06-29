2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Road America Advance

Chastain earned his road course win at COTA in a thrilling three-car battle in the closing laps to capture his first career Cup Series win.

"COTA was obviously career changing and life changing," said Chastain. "It's one thing to be fast and compete, but to actually win is whole other thing." The Alva, Florida native would like nothing more than to get the No. 1 AdventHealth livery to victory lane this season.

Trackhouse is going for three consecutive road course wins this weekend in Wisconsin. Chastain has one Cup Series start at 14-turn course with a seventh-place finish. The Chevrolet driver has five Xfinity Series start at Road America with two top-10 finishes.

With two wins so far this season, COTA and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, Chastain is currently second in the Playoff point standings with 556 points.

Chastain has eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 17 races this season, along with 426 laps led.

Sunday's Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America will be on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET.