Goodyear Fast Facts -- Road America

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 18 – 62 laps / 250.98 miles

Road America (4.048-mile road course) – Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Fast Facts for July 2-3, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 6 sets for the race

(5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-Front/Right-Rear: D5112; Right-Front/Left-Rear: D-5113

Tire Circumference: 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Storyline – Cup teams to run COTA/ATOC tire set-up at Road America: For the race at Road America this weekend, NASCAR Cup teams will run the same tire they ran at Circuit of the Americas in March . . . with a twist. The tire code run at COTA was D-5112, and that same code will be run on the left-front and right-rear tires at Road America. The wrinkle comes in on the right-front and left-rear corners of the car where teams will run the same tire, just with a different code (D-5113). This will allow Goodyear to build each distinct code and decorate the outboard sidewall while having the tread run directionally to handle the different stresses asked of it, whether it is a front, rear, left-side or right-side. Since it is the same tire all the way around, the two different codes will help teams know on which corner to mount a tire – left-front/right-rear or left-front/right-rear.

“The reason why we have the two codes for the same tire on these road courses is that the directional mounting helps protect the beveled splice of the tread component,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “This insures that the tread splice is closed under the force of braking on both front tires and closed under the force of acceleration on both rear tires. Since all the tires are the same size, the two codes make sure teams know which corner of the car the tire is designed for as they make up their race sets.”

Notes – One tire with two tire codes for Cup teams at Road America: Unlike last year, when NASCAR Cup teams ran the same tire code on all four corners of the car at Road America, they will run two different codes – one for the left-front/right-rear and one for the right-front/left-rear . . . the two tire codes have identical constructions and compounds, but they carry different codes because of the way they are mounted . . . Cup teams ran the D-5112 tire code on all four corners of the car at COTA in March . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Wet Weather Tires – New size and new tread pattern for Cup in ‘22: Goodyear will bring its completely redesigned wet weather radial tire to Road America for the NASCAR Cup cars . . . Cup teams will be allowed 1 set of wets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and up to 6 sets for the race (5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) . . . in addition to moving from a 15-inch to an 18-inch bead diameter tire, this wet weather tire has a new tread pattern, based on Goodyear’s Eagle Supercar 3 consumer tire . . . this tire was tested at Goodyear’s facility in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 . . . NASCAR Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at COTA in May 2021 (15-inch version) . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 16 – 45 laps / 182.16 miles

Road America (4.048-mile road course) – Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Fast Facts for July 1-2, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Notes – Xfinity teams on COTA/Portland tire at Road America: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Road America this week . . . Xfinity will run the same tire on all four positions at Road America . . . this tire debuted at COTA earlier in March and was run again at Portland in June. . . Xfinity teams will also run this tire at the Indianapolis road course in July . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Road America.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to Road America for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . this wet weather tire is the same one these teams had at all road courses last season . . . Xfinity teams last ran in wet conditions at Portland in June . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

