Petty GMS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the result we wanted or deserved in Nashville. Our Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was one of the best cars we've had this season with both speed and handling. During that opening run, we were able to climb our way towards the front. Unfortunately, the 14 (Chase Briscoe) got into me and spun us both around early. There was nothing else I could have done as a driver in that situation, even after watching the replay. Based on the hit, I thought we were done for the day. My Petty GMS team kept working on it and we tried to make the most of an unfortunate situation. The car has enough damage that we need to replace the front clip, yet we were still able to finish the race. I feel like we could have been competing for a top-10 finish if things played out differently. We will shift our attention to Road America, one of my favorite road courses, and move on."