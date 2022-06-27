Monday, Jun 27

Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville

NASCAR Cup Series News
Stewart-Haas Racing: Ally 400 from Nashville NK Photography Photo

Race Winner:  Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner:  Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner:  Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

 

SHR Race Finish:            

●  Kevin Harvick (Started 8th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)

●  Aric Almirola (Started 11th, Finished 17th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)

●  Cole Custer (Started 17th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 300 of 300 laps)

●  Chase Briscoe (Started 28th, Finished 34th / Running, completed 269 of 300 laps)  

 

SHR Points:

●  Kevin Harvick (11th with 452 points, 134 out of first)

●  Aric Almirola (12th with 443 points, 143 out of first)

●  Chase Briscoe (18th with 389 points, 197 out of first)

●  Cole Custer (27th with 273 points, 313 out of first)

 

SHR Notes:        

●  Harvick earned his ninth top-10 of the season and his second top-10 in two career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville.

●  This was Harvick’s second straight top-10. He finished fourth in the series’ previous race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

●  Harvick finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and eighth in Stage 2 to earn three more bonus points.

 

Race Notes:       

●  Chase Elliott won the Ally 400 to score his 15th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Nashville. His margin over second-place Kurt Busch was .551 of a second.

●  There were 10 caution periods for a total of 57 laps.

●  Twenty-six of the 36 drivers in the Ally 400 finished on the lead lap.

●  Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Nashville with a 30-point advantage over second-place Ross Chastain.

 

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Road America 250 on Sunday, July 3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.  

 

TSC PR

Speedway Digest Staff

