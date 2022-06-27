Ford Performance NASCAR: Nashville Post-Race Cup Quotes

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd – Ryan Blaney

7th – Austin Cindric

9th – Joey Logano

10th – Kevin Harvick

13th – Michael McDowell

17th – Aric Almirola

24th – Todd Gilliland

25th – Harrison Burton

26th – Cole Custer

27th – Cody Ware

28th – JJ Yeley

29th – Brad Keselowski

30th – Chris Buescher

32nd – BJ McLeod

34th – Chase Briscoe

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – “I’m not sure as the race kind of kept progressing later into the night I thought we lost some ground between some of the other cars. I thought hot and slick during the day we were pretty competitive and then something went down and I didn’t think we were as good. I had to go to the back and then spun out trying too hard. Jonathan made a good call to stay out the last stop. Why not, running ninth and was able to run third, so that was a good call by him. Overall, I wish it was in the hot and slick of the day because I thought we were a little bit more competitive, but not a bad finish.”

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “It’s an ugly top 10, but it was a top 10 nonetheless. It was a battle. I had some false hope by qualifying second, thinking we might be better than what we were, but as soon as the race started we realized we weren’t. We just kind of fought everything.”

HOW WERE YOU AFTER THE BREAK? BLANEY SAID HE PREFERRED THE DAY PORTION. “He was better than me. I don’t know where we deserved to finish, but I feel like we probably overachieved for what we had.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Duracell/Menards Ford Mustang – “I’ll take it, I guess. That was a long way to get there for sure. Obviously, getting the lucky dog halfway through the third stage and getting our Duracell/Menards Ford Mustang into the top five. I got passed by a few guys on tires there at the end, but obviously had speed in the car. We just needed the track position. Jeremy made a great call to run long and we got probably 10 spots out of that and probably got about six or eight more on the restart there and was able to have a representative day.”

ALL THREE PENSKE CARS FINISHED IN THE TOP 10 DESPITE ALL OF YOU HAVE SOME ADVERSITY THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT. “Good cars and never giving up.”

Ford Performance PR