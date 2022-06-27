CHEVROLET NCS AT NASHVILLE: Chase Elliott Race Winner Quick Quote and Notes

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their second win of 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway.

· The win is Elliott’s 15th-career victory in 238 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

· It also marks the sixth win of 2022 for Hendrick Motorsports; and the organization’s 286th all-time in NASCAR’s premier series.

· Elliott is now the fifth driver this season to become a repeat winner.

· Elliott’s triumph is the ninth of the season for the Camaro ZL1, more than double its manufacturer competitors.

· The winningest brand in NASCAR, Chevrolet now has 823 all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1, Race Winner Quick Quote:

WHAT WERE YOU THINKING WHEN THAT LAST CAUTION CAME OUT?

“I was figuring that it was coming, but was hoping not. Ryan (Blaney) gave me a great shove and I appreciate him doing me a solid there in getting us out front. Just so proud of our team because we kind of had a setback there about halfway and we were able to get our NAPA Chevy dialed back in and get back in the mix.

It was a long day, a fun day. Thank you guys so much for hanging out. Just so proud of our team. We have had a pretty rough month and month-and-a-half, so just nice to get going back in the right direction. Getting a win is always huge, but to do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. Looking forward to that guitar.”

HOW DID THIS CAR COME TO LIFE AFTER THE RAIN DELAY?

“We were able to work on it a little bit after the penalty and got it going a little better. My team just stuck with it. Thanks to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. They have been working really hard over the winter and through the spring to keep up. The engines have been running great and obviously great support from Chevrolet. I look forward to getting home and seeing my family; seeing mom and dad and hopefully enjoy it this week. These things are hard to come by and you have to enjoy them. You never know when or if ever you will get another one. So, super thankful and looking forward to next week.”

GM PR