Sunday, Jun 26

Burton Qualifies 26th at Nashville

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Jun 25 127
Burton Qualifies 26th at Nashville WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 26th in Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Burton turned a lap at 157.133 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session on the 1.3-mile concrete oval.
 
In an extended, 50-minute practice session on Friday, he had a best lap at 157.989 mph, which he posted on the 14th of the 39 laps he ran.
 
Sunday’s Ally 400 is set to get the green flag just after 5 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on NBC. Stage breaks are set for Laps 90 and 185 of the 300-lap race.

WBR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Harvick To Start Top 10 on Sunday
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.