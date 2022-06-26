Burton Qualifies 26th at Nashville

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 26th in Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.



Burton turned a lap at 157.133 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session on the 1.3-mile concrete oval.



In an extended, 50-minute practice session on Friday, he had a best lap at 157.989 mph, which he posted on the 14th of the 39 laps he ran.



Sunday’s Ally 400 is set to get the green flag just after 5 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on NBC. Stage breaks are set for Laps 90 and 185 of the 300-lap race.

WBR PR