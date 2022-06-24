Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NCS

He has earned one top five and eight top-15 finishes in 2022

Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course

Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season “After a nice off week of downtime, I'm ready to get back to it and race Nashville. It was a new track to us last year, and it was fun to race on. This will be the first time these new Cup cars will be on this type of track. The last concrete track we raced on was Dover, and we showed some speed there. Hopefully that applies over to Nashville.” - Justin Haley on Nashville Superspeedway