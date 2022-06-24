Friday, Jun 24

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

  • AJ Allmendinger has recorded one top-10 finish, led two laps and has an average finish of 23.7 across seven starts in the 2022 NCS season

 

“I enjoyed racing at Nashville last year in the Xfinity Series. This will be my first time running both the Xfinity and Cup races. I think we are making progress in both of our programs and feel like Nashville will be a good test to see where we are at."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Nashville Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NCS
  • He has earned one top five and eight top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

“After a nice off week of downtime, I'm ready to get back to it and race Nashville. It was a new track to us last year, and it was fun to race on. This will be the first time these new Cup cars will be on this type of track. The last concrete track we raced on was Dover, and we showed some speed there. Hopefully that applies over to Nashville.”

 

- Justin Haley on Nashville Superspeedway

Tennessee Lottery 250 

Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA

  • Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 79 of the last 80 NXS races
  • The team has earned at least one top-10 finish in 38 consecutive races, the longest active streak of any team in the NXS
  • Kaulig Racing has led 196 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 148 laps            
  • Hemric: 48 laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made one start and earned a top-10 finish at Nashville Superspeedway
  • Cassill has led 10 laps at Nashville

 

"Nashville is an awesome concrete race track – the largest concrete only track. The size of that track makes it unique. The banking is challenging and it’s just big enough so it’s fast. It’s cool, because it was such a mainstay in our sport so many years.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Nashville Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway and earned a 13th-place finish 
  • Hemric has led one lap at Nashville

 

"The last time I was in Nashville was celebrating a championship, so going back is exciting for me. I have some great memories made on the racetrack itself, as it is just an incredible venue. I think it's very important market for our sport, so I look forward to putting on a show for the fans there. It's time for us to get some justice for this Kaulig Racing team, and hopefully we can put the Cirkul Chevrolet up near the front and contend for the win."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Nashville Superspeedeway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons
  • Allmendinger has earned multiple wins in three-consecutive NXS seasons
  • Allmendinger has made one start and earned a top-five finish at Nashville Superspeedway
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of all full-time NXS drivers

