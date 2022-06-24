Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
- Daniel Hemric has made one start at Nashville Superspeedway and earned a 13th-place finish
- Hemric has led one lap at Nashville
"The last time I was in Nashville was celebrating a championship, so going back is exciting for me. I have some great memories made on the racetrack itself, as it is just an incredible venue. I think it's very important market for our sport, so I look forward to putting on a show for the fans there. It's time for us to get some justice for this Kaulig Racing team, and hopefully we can put the Cirkul Chevrolet up near the front and contend for the win."
- Daniel Hemric on Nashville Superspeedeway