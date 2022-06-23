RFK Weekly Advance | Nashville

Roush Responsible for Marquee Wins at Nashville SS

NASCAR’s initial tenure at Nashville lasted around a decade, and Jack Roush not only opened but closed out the run the Xfinity Series had there with victories. In the very first NXS race back in 2001, Greg Biffle led 133 of the 225 laps to capture one of his five series wins that season. Carl Edwards, responsible for five NXS wins at Nashville Superspeedway, won the very last NASCAR Xfinity race there, leading 124 of the 225 laps in July of 2011.

Cousin Carl Dominates in Music City

Edwards dominated in his 13 starts at Nashville, finishing top-10 in all but once race, and top five in all but two. He averaged a finish of 3.5 with five overall wins, including three-straight from 2006-07, and the final two in 2011. Driving the No. 60 entry in all 13 events, Edwards led a combined 247 laps in the first three wins, then went on to lead a combined 272 laps in the 2011 races, which stands as the last time NASCAR visited the facility.

Tale of the Tape

Overall at Nashville SS, 14 different drivers have driven for Jack Roush at the 1.33-mile track. RFK has 28 top-10s in 48 starts, 17 of which were inside the top five, with an average finish of 12th and 813 laps led.

RFK PR