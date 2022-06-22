Mars Petcare Teams up With Kyle Busch to Raise Awareness for Pet Adoption Ahead of Nascar Cup Series Race in Nashville

The PEDIGREE® brand and PEDIGREE Foundation are once again joining forces with two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch, to spotlight pet adoption and support Mars Petcare’s global ambition to end pet homelessness. On Sunday, June 26, when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Nashville, Busch will hit the track with the PEDIGREE paint scheme adorning his No.18 Toyota Camry, featuring adoptable dogs and an “Adopt Me” call to action.

As part of this collaboration, Mars Petcare, the PEDIGREE brand and PEDIGREE Foundation will host adoption events in Nashville during race weekend, covering all adoption fees at participating shelters for pets that find loving homes from June 24-26.

“I’m happy to have PEDIGREE and PEDIGREE Foundation back on our No. 18 Camry this weekend in Nashville,” said Kyle Busch. “Just like last year, we are looking forward to bringing some much needed attention to shelter dogs that are in need of homes. It means so much to support a cause I care about, especially after helping more than one hundred pets during the event last year. With Mars Petcare covering adoption fees this weekend, we’re looking forward to another successful year helping find adoptable dogs and cats their forever, loving homes.”

Participating shelters include Williamson County Animal Center and Nashville Humane Association. Courtesy of Mars Petcare, the PEDIGREE brand, and PEDIGREE Foundation, each adopter will receive a starter kit for their new furry family member that includes food, treats and pet supplies such as portable bowls and waste bags.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Nashville Superspeedway alongside our partners at NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch as we work together to advance our ambition to end pet homelessness,” said Kimberly Wise, President of PEDIGREE Foundation. “With the NASCAR Cup Series back in Nashville for the second year, we’re excited to be able to support our local shelter partners with adoption events in our hometown. We hope our work will give more pets the chance at loving homes in our community, especially after seeing such success in our adoption events last year.”

For additional information on PEDIGREE Foundation, its mission to end pet homelessness and how you can donate, please visit www.pedigreefoundation.org.

MARS PR