Tilley to Return to NASCAR Cup Kwik Trip 250

Era Motorsport founder Kyle Tilley is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the Kwik Trip

250 Presented by Jockey Made in America. The race, taking place July 3rd, 2022, in the rolling hills of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America, will consist of 62 laps (approximately 250 miles) through the 14 turns that make up the 4.05 mile road course of America’s National Park of Speed. Tilley will be behind the wheel of the Live Fast Motorsports next generation Ford Mustang.

Tilley is excited and proud to announce new partnerships for the upcoming event. The red, white and blue Mustang will represent the Patriot Military Family Foundation and Brush Creek Valley Farms.

The Patriot Military Family Foundation (PMFF) has supported active-duty military, their dependents, and veterans for more than ten years. PMFF offers a variety of programs which include providing and pairing service dogs with veterans, building tiny homes, and contributing funding for the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), which has been successful in relieving PTSD symptoms in 70% of combat veterans who receive it, providing Christmas presents for active-duty military families, and more.

“It’s a true honor to partner with Live Fast Motorsports with Kyle Tilley behind the wheel at Road America for the Fourth of July Weekend,” said Chuck Swannack, Major General, U.S. Army (Retired) and PMFF President. “To have our patriotic logo on the No. 78 Ford Mustang will raise awareness for our non-profit and help us to provide support services to U.S. Armed Forces families who are struggling. We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Live Fast Motorsports and look forward to celebrating with Kyle in Victory Lane!”

To support the Patriot Military Family Foundation click here.

Brush Creek Valley Farms delivers hormone-free, pasture raised Missouri beef and pork right to your door. Gather around the table - or grill - with family and friends to enjoy USDA high quality, fresh, delicious meat. Stock up for your next meal here.

Tilley is honored to be joining the men and women of Live Fast Motorsports again after making his NASCAR debut with the team in 2021.

“Very excited to be returning to the NASCAR Cup series with my friends BJ McLeod, Matt Tifft & Team Live Fast! The opportunity to drive the Next Gen car is one that I’m relishing, and I’m hopeful that it will suit my driving style. I love Road America so the two combined is going to make for a great weekend. A big thank you to the Patriot Military Family Foundation and Brush Creek Valley Farms for making it happen.”

"Our team is super excited to have Kyle Tilley back behind the wheel of Live Fast Motorsports' Ford Mustang at Road America," said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. "Tilley is a very talented road course driver and we are eager to watch his return. We are also proud to welcome the Patriot Military Family Foundation on the No. 78."

The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. CST. Fans can follow the action live on USA TV Network or follow along on the NASCAR app! Tickets are available at www.roadamerica.com.

LFM PR