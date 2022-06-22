Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

SONOMA RECAP: Bell started in the back of the field after changing steering components following qualifying on Saturday at Sonoma. The team pitted just prior to the end of stage one and Bell had the nose of his No. 20 on the line and NASCAR issued a penalty for pitting outside the box. After serving the penalty Bell was scored one lap down but was the "lucky dog" recipient at the end of stage two. Bell struggled with handling over the final stage, leaving Sonoma with a 27 th -place finish.

JGR AT NASHVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has four NCS starts at Nashville earning one top-10 finish by Bell in 2021. JGR has competed in 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at the 1.33-mile track earning three wins, 13 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has four NCS starts at Nashville earning one top-10 finish by Bell in 2021. JGR has competed in 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at the 1.33-mile track earning three wins, 13 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. RACE INFO: The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Nashville is a super fun track and a place we had a good run at last year. The Next Gen car has been really good for us on bigger tracks and I expect Nashville to be another good race track for us.”

