Chris Buescher | Nashville Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend schedule at Nashville features a rare Friday practice session – one of only a handful of weekends this season with the format – with qualifying set for midday Saturday, followed by a later start time in Sunday’s 300-lap race.

Buescher at Nashville Superspeedway

Buescher makes his second start at Nashville this weekend. Last season, he was collected in an early incident finishing 36th.

Scott Graves at Nashville Superspeedway

Graves will be atop the box for his second career event from Nashville. He finished 13th with Ryan Newman last season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Nashville:

“I’m excited to get back to the track, especially since our last time out we had so much momentum. Last year this race unfortunately ended early for us, but I feel good about our situation heading into the weekend. Glad to get back to a fun city in Nashville and see what we can do come Sunday in our Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was a position away from victory lane in the Cup Series’ last outing at Sonoma, as he led multiple laps and ran inside the top-five most all day going on to finish second.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 10th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers GoJo Industries, Panduit Sales Corp., Superior Glove Works USA, Sqwincher and Fluke Corp. on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RFK PR