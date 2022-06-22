FedEx Racing Express Facts – Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Ally 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 26 / 5 p.m. ET

Distance: 300 laps / 399 miles

Track Length: 1.333 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Sonoma Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team finished 31st after making a late pit stop. For most of the race, Hamlin ran inside the top 15, but the team’s two-pit stop strategy during the final stage resulted in the Chesterfield, Virginia native pitting with 10 laps to go and never having an opportunity to recover.

Nashville Notes: Hamlin started 13th and finished 21st in last year’s inaugural Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. The result doesn’t tell the story of how well the FedEx team performed. Hamlin spent much of the race inside the top five and top 10 before having to pit for fuel late in the race. He made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in Music City from 2005 to 2008. In all five starts, Hamlin finished inside the top 10, including his best performance in April 2006 when he won the pole, led 86 laps and finished third.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Races: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Start: 13.0

Avg. Finish: 21.0

Hamlin Conversation – Nashville Superspeedway

What do you think about returning to Nashville for the second year in a row?

“Nashville is a great market for our sport. The support last year was unbelievable when you think about the fans in the stands and how packed the infield was. They did an incredible job updating the facility from not having a race for 10 years to being just an all-around great weekend for the sport.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Nashville Superspeedway: For this weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, FedEx Office will recognize Region 33 from the FedEx Office Manufacturing Network for setting two milestones in Signs and Graphics production – an all-time monthly record in May and an all-time fiscal year volume record.

JGR PR