No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. started 35th and finished 22nd in last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. He was running inside the top 15 late in the race before having to make a green-flag pit stop for fuel with 10 laps to go. In five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Nashville, Truex posted two top-five finishes, a pair of pole awards and 145 laps led. SONOMA RECAP: Truex finished 26th in the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. After battling the handling of his No. 19 Camry throughout the event, he was positioned inside the top 15 before having to make a green-flag pit stop late in the race.

Joe Gibbs Racing posted one top-10 finish and 10 laps led in last season’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. The organization has recorded three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the track, including Kyle Busch’s victory last season. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway begins Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going back to Nashville…

“It’s a fun track. We didn’t run like we wanted to by any means last year. It was just an all-around struggle from start to finish, but we’re looking forward to going back and trying to put together a good weekend. I feel like it’s a place that we can have success at. It’s just a matter of unloading close and fine tuning during that practice on Friday to be ready for qualifying and the race.”

JGR PR