FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: NASHVILLE ADVANCE

Nashville Superspeedway will be hosting a NASCAR tripleheader for the second straight year with single races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Cup Series, respectively.

This Week’s Schedule:

Friday, June 24 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, June 25 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)

Sunday, June 26 – NASCAR Cup Series, 5 p.m. ET (NBC)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT NASHVILLE

Sunday marks the second series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Aric Almirola won the pole for last year’s inaugural Cup race.

Almirola (4th), Kevin Harvick (5th) and Joey Logano (10th) all had top-10 finishes last year.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT NASHVILLE

Ford is tied for the most series wins at Nashville with eight.

Riley Herbst finished 10 th in last year’s race to lead Ford.

in last year’s race to lead Ford. Carl Edwards registered two season sweeps at Nashville (2007 and 2011)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT NASHVILLE

Ford has three series wins at Nashville.

Ryan Preece won last year’s race driving for David Gilliland Racing.

Carl Edwards (2003) and Travis Kvapil (2007) have one victory each.

FORD WINS NASCAR DEBUT AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

The first race held at Nashville Superspeedway for one of NASCAR’s top three touring series came on April 14, 2001 when Ford’s Greg Biffle won the Pepsi 300 in what was then known as the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series, now NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford dominated the race up front as Biffle, Jason Keller and Jeff Green combined to lead 200-of-225 laps. Biffle, who was out front for a race-high 133 circuits, beat Keller to the checkered flag by just over a half-second as Ford finished first and second.

ALMIROLA CLINGING TO FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT

With 12 different winners so far this season in the NASCAR Cup Series, it leaves only four spots available via points. The last of those positions is currently held by Aric Almirola, who announced at the beginning of the season that this would be his last as a full-time competitor. Almirola is looking to improve his playoff hopes this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, a place where he sat on the pole a year ago and led all Ford drivers with a fourth-place finish.

MCDOWELL MAKING MIDSEASON MOVE

Michael McDowell is in the midst of his best overall season, going into this weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway with five top-10 finishes in his last eight starts. That has helped move him up six spots in the standings from 26th to 20th. His third-place finish at Sonoma on June 12 marked his first top-5 effort on a track other than Daytona or Talladega and gives him six top-10 efforts this year which is a personal best.

SMITH UP ONE SPOT IN NCWTS STANDINGS

Zane Smith’s third-place finish on Saturday night helped him move up one spot in the regular season point standings to second overall. With only three races remaining before the playoffs begin, Smith trails leader John Hunter Nemechek by five points going into Friday night’s race. Smith leads all drivers in wins (3), top-5 finishes (7), top-10 finishes (11) and playoff points (20) with the regular season champion getting an additional 15-point bonus to take into the playoffs, which begin July 29 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

DID YOU KNOW?

When Ryan Preece won last year’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, he became only the fifth driver in history to win his series debut.

