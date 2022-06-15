Wednesday, Jun 15

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Off Weekend/Nashville Race Advance

In front of a national television audience and 400 cheering Daniel's Amigos fans waving red shirts on a hill overlooking Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Daniel Suárez dominated the final stage of Sunday's race to became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

After several near misses in his career, and sitting outside the playoff standings in 2022, Suárez not only made history, but vaulted to 10th in the standings with just 10 regular season races remaining.

Trackhouse Racing's No. 99 will not only be a part of the 2022 playoffs, but a threat to contend for a championship title.

Suárez and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain have won both road course races and notched three victories this season.

Suárez says he isn't looking toward the playoffs just yet, there's still regular season races to be won and that begins June 26 at Nashville Speedway.

He'll drive the No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet at the 1.33-mile track in Lebanon, Tennessee. Last year Suárez finished seventh in Nashville's inaugural race.

Before heading to Tennessee, Suárez flew home to Monterrey, Mexico Monday where his family threw a surprise victory party. He hopes that is just the first of many more in 2022 and beyond.

NBC will televise the July 26 Nashville race at 5 p.m. EDT.

 
 

 

Justin Marks Accepts Fox's Byrnsie Award

Sonoma, Calif. - Fox NASCAR broadcast anchor Mike Joy on Sunday presented Justin Marks with the annual Byrnsie Award in honor of his Fox colleague Steve Byrnes who died of cancer in 2015.

The award was established to celebrate an individual in the NASCAR Cup Series who showcases the same principles Byrnes embodied — preparation, teamwork and family within the garage area.

Bryson Byrnes, Steve's son, joined in the presentation.

The Fox broadcast team selected Marks who is the founder and owner of Trackhouse Racing.

Joy made the announcement and presentation during the pre-race telecast of Sunday's race in Sonoma. The race was the final of the 2022 season for Fox. NBC begins its coverage of the season in Nashville on June 26.

Marks' driver Daniel Suárez won the Sonoma race, the third of the season for Trackhouse Racing.

Marks formed Trackhouse Racing in 2020 and it took to the track in 2021 with Suárez, NASCAR’s only Mexican driver, behind the wheel.

Before turning a wheel in 2021, Trackhouse Racing became one of the more popular teams in NASCAR when it announced GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Pitbull had become a partner. Not only is he an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull also serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. 

The team enjoyed a successful first season acquiring new sponsors, winning NASCAR’s Team Diversity Award, and becoming one of the best up and coming organizations. The team took a big step late in the year when Marks purchased Ganassi’s NASCAR assets. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Trackhouse Racing debuted as a two-car Cup team with Suárez and Chastain.

The duo have won three races in 2022.

Past winners of the "Byrnsie Award" include: Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson, Rodney Childers, Chris Osborne and Tony Gibson.

video
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Tootsies Chevrolet Camaro

What are your plans for the off weekend?

"I'm in (Mexico) to see the family. I have planned this for a while so timing couldn't be better. They are pretty excited."

What has life been like since you took the checkered flag for the first time in Sonoma?

"We were in victory lane a long time Sunday celebrating with my team, and some of the Amigos came down to join in. It was a fun flight home although I think we got home at 5:30 a.m. I took my girlfriend to the airport for an 8:30 a.m. flight to Brazil and then I went by the shop to see all of my team before flying to Mexico."

What was it like when you saw them in Mexico?

"I was so tired but when I got home my mom and sisters had a surprise party for me. Like I said i was so tired, but it was a lot of fun and I am glad they did it.

"The win was great timing. We get to enjoy this for two weeks. But I am sure I'll be ready to race again by this weekend."

How important is Nashville?

"It's very important. We are carrying Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on our car in Nashville. I think everyone who lives in Nashville or even been to Nashville knows all about Tootsie's.

"Nashville is where (team founder and owner) Justin (Marks) lives, (team president) Ty (Norris) live so they is going to have lots of friends and family out. We want to do well every week, but Nashville is special."

So, be honest. Were you nervous, excited those final laps in Sonoma?

"I was just trying to stay calm. I knew that it was a big stake on the line, but I was trying to stay calm. I was silent. I wanted to do my thing. I didn’t want too much noise on the radio. I knew what I had to do. I would say after the white flag is when I got out of control. I just start crying inside the helmet, just thinking about. Especially because I had a big gap. If it wasn’t a big gap, I would be focused. Since I had a big gap, I was just thinking about every single moment that has cost me to be here. 

"It’s been a different journey. Every NASCAR driver has had a tough journey. Everyone has a different journey. But my journey is definitely the most different of everyone else, leaving my family, my country, and just coming to a different culture, different language.

"Thinking of all those things, it makes it very, very, very special."

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

