Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Off Weekend/Nashville Race Advance

Justin Marks Accepts Fox's Byrnsie Award
Sonoma, Calif. - Fox NASCAR broadcast anchor Mike Joy on Sunday presented Justin Marks with the annual Byrnsie Award in honor of his Fox colleague Steve Byrnes who died of cancer in 2015.
The award was established to celebrate an individual in the NASCAR Cup Series who showcases the same principles Byrnes embodied — preparation, teamwork and family within the garage area.
Bryson Byrnes, Steve's son, joined in the presentation.
The Fox broadcast team selected Marks who is the founder and owner of Trackhouse Racing.
Joy made the announcement and presentation during the pre-race telecast of Sunday's race in Sonoma. The race was the final of the 2022 season for Fox. NBC begins its coverage of the season in Nashville on June 26.
Marks' driver Daniel Suárez won the Sonoma race, the third of the season for Trackhouse Racing.
Marks formed Trackhouse Racing in 2020 and it took to the track in 2021 with Suárez, NASCAR’s only Mexican driver, behind the wheel.
Before turning a wheel in 2021, Trackhouse Racing became one of the more popular teams in NASCAR when it announced GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Pitbull had become a partner. Not only is he an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull also serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador.
The team enjoyed a successful first season acquiring new sponsors, winning NASCAR’s Team Diversity Award, and becoming one of the best up and coming organizations. The team took a big step late in the year when Marks purchased Ganassi’s NASCAR assets. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Trackhouse Racing debuted as a two-car Cup team with Suárez and Chastain.
The duo have won three races in 2022.
Past winners of the "Byrnsie Award" include: Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson, Rodney Childers, Chris Osborne and Tony Gibson.