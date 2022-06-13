Post-Race Report | Sonoma Raceway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 18th
Stage 1 Finish: 4th
Stage 2 Finish: 13th
Finish: 12th
|
"Overall, it was a good day for us. We fought a loose car for most of the race, but we had some good adjustments and strategy on pit road. We kept track position for most of the day and ultimately ended up with a decent finish. It’s another solid race for us to build on. I’m looking forward to the off weekend and then keeping the momentum going at Nashville.”
- Justin Haley
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 16th (To the Rear)
Stage 1 Finish: 29th
Stage 2 Finish: 29th
Finish: 19th
|
“Tough day for us at Sonoma. I haven’t had the best luck at this track despite how much I love racing there. We started in the rear and had some power steering issues off the bat that we battled the whole day. It made for a difficult day, but we fought back into the top 10 until the very end when unfortunately I spun out. We showed speed but have some things to work on to be better for next time.”
- AJ Allmendinger
