Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We just missed the mark this weekend with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. We made some adjustments after practice that didn’t really help us in qualifying. We put ourselves in a hole with where we qualified and decided to make additional changes to better our car for the race. Unfortunately, those changes didn’t help much and we fought the handling all day. We’ll go back to the shop and take the time to look over the notes and data to see where we can improve before we go to Road America in a couple of weeks.”