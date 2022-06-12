Sunday, Jun 12

Transcript: Chris Buescher - Pit Road Interview Sonoma

Q. Chris Buescher with a season-best second-place finish. How do you balance a great finish with what you had out there in front of you?

CHRIS BUESCHER: Yeah, I'm just disappointed in myself. Didn't get the job done there. Apologize to these guys because they put an awesome Fifth/3rd Bank Mustang underneath me this weekend.

Heck of a return. We had a lot of speed. Just struggled for a little bit of long-run speed, wearing rears out. Just didn't get it done when it counted.

It's an awesome run. Awesome recovery from COTA, what we had there. Everybody back at RFK is doing a great job.

Hurts to be that close, but congratulations to Suarez. We were trying, trying to get him. Ran out of steam there.

 

