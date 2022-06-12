Burton Qualifies 26th at Sonoma

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway from 26th place.



His lap at 90.323 miles per hour over the winding road course represents a pick-up from practice.



Burton was 20th in Saturday’s practice session, posting a best lap at 89.408 mph on the fourth of the 14 laps he ran.



He was fifth best among drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps. He averaged 88.605 mph on Laps 2-11 of his practice run.



Sunday’s 110-lap, 218.9-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 1 p.m. (4 p.m. Eastern Time). FOX Sports 1 will carry the live coverage.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 25 and 55.

WBR PR