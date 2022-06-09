Keith Urban Kicks off NBC Sports’ Nascar Season “Nashville-Style”

Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban helps kick off NBC Sports’ NASCAR season “Nashville-style” this month with a new promotional campaign ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26, on NBC and Peacock.

The campaign – which debuted during NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC, Peacock and Universo – features music inspired by Urban’s Top 4 single, Wild Hearts.

“The music that Keith Urban recorded for these spots provides such a great vibe and energy to our NBC Sports NASCAR season-opening campaign in Nashville,” said Jeff Behnke, Vice President, NASCAR Production, NBC Sports. “The combination of his music and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge allowed our promotions team to build a campaign that blends the essence of Nashville with the heart-pounding excitement of NASCAR.”

The new promo includes 15-, 30- and 60-second versions. Filmed at Nashville’s famed Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, the spot will be featured across television, social and digital platforms throughout the month of June leading into the Nashville race weekend.

NBC Sports will present a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) across NBC and USA Network in 2022. The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including the Championship Race in Phoenix on Nov. 6, while USA Network debuts as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR with more than 25 Cup and Xfinity Races.

Last year, NBC Sports once again produced a number of viewership milestones for its NASCAR coverage, including year-over-year viewership increases for both the Cup and Xfinity Series and NBC Sports’ most-streamed seasons for both series on record.

