Thursday, Jun 09

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Race Advance

Thursday, Jun 09
No. 99 Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez certainly remembers the most recent road course race in the NASCAR Cup Series in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas (COTA).

Suárez qualified second and grabbed the lead on the opening lap then led all 15 laps of Stage 1.

Contact with another car at the start of Stage 2 led to a flat tire and dropped him to 37th. A charge back to 12th despite power steering problems seemed like a good recovery.

However, another flat tire left him with a 25th-place finish. Trackhouse teammate Ross Chastain prevailed in a three-car duel in the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its inaugural victory after just 48 races in its history. 

Suárez and Chastain led 46 of 69 laps at COTA.

Suárez hopes Trackhouse Racing brings cars just as fast to Sunday's road course race in Sonoma. Both he and Chastain should be two of the favorites this weekend in California.

His No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro will carry the Onx Homes/Renu livery for the first time Sunday. FS1 will televise Sunday's 110-lap race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

 

Suárez on Standby To Relief Drive No. 42 Worldwide Express Truck

Daniel Suárez will practice and serve as a relief driver if needed in Carson Hocevar's No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Hocevar suffered injuries at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis last Saturday.

He and Suárez will practice the Niece Motorsports No. 42 on Friday.

Suárez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain is also driving for Niece Motorsports in the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado in Saturday's race.

Suárez has competed in 28 truck series races in his career posting a victory at Phoenix Raceway in 2016, 10 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes. His most recent race was at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2021 when he finished 17th on the dirt.

FS1 will televise the truck race at 7:30 p.m. EDT

