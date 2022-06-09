Thursday, Jun 09

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday June 12 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1

 

  • In 2022, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five and three top-10 finishes in the NCS
  • The team has led 22 laps so far this year (Haley, 20; Allmendinger, 2)
updated.png
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made six starts in 2022 and earned his first top-10 finish of the season last week at World Wide Technology Raceway
  • Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Sonoma Raceway and has recorded one pole award and two top-10 finishes
  • He has led 65 laps at Sonoma 

 

“Sonoma is a home track for me, so it’s an important weekend. Although I have never had the best luck at Sonoma, it’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. With the momentum we have from our win in Portland and a great finish at Gateway, everyone at Kaulig Racing has some confidence going into the weekend. I think we can unload well and set the tone for qualifying. If we can do what we did at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, there’s no doubt in my mind we can go out and win this race.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma
Justin - Cup.jpg
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has an average finish of 18.8 in 2022 across 15 starts
  • Haley has earned one top five, one top 10, seven top-15 finishes and has led 20 laps in 2022
  • Haley has made one start at Sonoma Raceway in the NCS

 

“I'm excited to get back to road-course racing. We were fast at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year and had a decent top-15 day. I’m looking forward to being competitive and running up front at Sonoma in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet."

 

- Justin Haley on Sonoma 

Kaulig Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

