Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Sonoma Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made six starts in 2022 and earned his first top-10 finish of the season last week at World Wide Technology Raceway

Allmendinger has made 10 starts at Sonoma Raceway and has recorded one pole award and two top-10 finishes

He has led 65 laps at Sonoma “Sonoma is a home track for me, so it’s an important weekend. Although I have never had the best luck at Sonoma, it’s one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. With the momentum we have from our win in Portland and a great finish at Gateway, everyone at Kaulig Racing has some confidence going into the weekend. I think we can unload well and set the tone for qualifying. If we can do what we did at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, there’s no doubt in my mind we can go out and win this race.” - AJ Allmendinger on Sonoma