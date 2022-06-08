2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Advance

Sonoma is a 12-turn road course and marks for the first points race the No. 1 Chevrolet will be adorned with the black-and-blue colors of Worldwide Express.

The Dallas-based freight and logistics giant signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse to span 21 races on the No. 1 and No. 99 driven by Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez.

Chastain earned Worldwide Express' first NASCAR win two weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the Truck Series and would love nothing more than to take them to victory lane in the Cup Series at Sonoma.

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. Due to the company’s unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.

While Chastain doesn't have a background in road racing, he's become successful by practicing in other series and with the guidance of team owner Justin Marks who has a background in road racing. In addition to Sunday's Cup race, Chastain will drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series on Saturday afternoon.

The Chevrolet driver has two Cup Series starts at the northern California track with a best finish of seventh in June of last year.

Fox Sports 1 will televise Sunday's race at 4 p.m. EDT.