Thursday, Jun 09

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Jun 08 42
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Sonoma Advance

Ross Chastain hopes for the same result Sunday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway as the last time he was at a road course - victory.

At Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, Chastain mastered the 20-turn road course to secure his first career Cup Series victory in a thrilling finish.

Sonoma is a 12-turn road course and marks for the first points race the No. 1 Chevrolet will be adorned with the black-and-blue colors of Worldwide Express.

The Dallas-based freight and logistics giant signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse to span 21 races on the No. 1 and No. 99 driven by Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez.

Chastain earned Worldwide Express' first NASCAR win two weeks ago at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the Truck Series and would love nothing more than to take them to victory lane in the Cup Series at Sonoma.

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. Due to the company’s unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.

While Chastain doesn't have a background in road racing, he's become successful by practicing in other series and with the guidance of team owner Justin Marks who has a background in road racing. In addition to Sunday's Cup race, Chastain will drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series on Saturday afternoon.

The Chevrolet driver has two Cup Series starts at the northern California track with a best finish of seventh in June of last year.

Fox Sports 1 will televise Sunday's race at 4 p.m. EDT.
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

When did your road racing skills improve?

"In 2015 when I was running the Xfinity Series, Chevrolet gave me time in Spring Mountain, Nevada and Ron Fellows and his group would teach me the basics, how to turn, how to shift. It's just unnatural when you're used to turning left your whole life. It's the opposite in road course racing - the seat feeling, g-forces on your body. That was super helpful to me and I've just kept working on it."

Any thoughts on using the chute this year at Sonoma versus the carousel like the last couple of years?

"I don't really have an opinion on the chute. I've obviously only ever raced on the carousel at Sonoma. I remember watching guys run the chute growing up on TV, but it just adds another element for me to figure out this time."

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Sonoma Raceway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.