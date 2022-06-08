No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT SONOMA: Martin Truex Jr. leads all active drivers with three NASCAR Cup Series wins (2013, 2018, 2019) and 213 laps led at Sonoma Raceway. He has finished third or better in his past three starts at Sonoma, including his back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019. Last season, Truex started 19th and finished third in the series’ annual visit to the California road course.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend in Sonoma. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT SONOMA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns five NASCAR Cup Series victories at Sonoma Raceway. In 73 combined starts at the 1.99-mile road course, the organization has posted 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10s, three pole awards and 372 laps led. Kyle Busch and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Sonoma Raceway.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway begins Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about your mindset going to Sonoma…

“I love going there. I love the racetrack, but this week is a huge question mark for everyone – new car, new tires, five gears instead of four, different brakes, and different everything. There’s a big question mark of if our old approach will still work there. Not just the way I drive the car, but how is the tire going to be and what will the falloff be? Do you still have to conserve tires or is it just going to be hammer down all day? A lot of things up in the air, but we’re doing everything we can to show up ready to go on Saturday for practice and qualifying and then the race on Sunday.”

JGR PR