FedEx Racing Express Facts – Sonoma Raceway

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

St. Louis Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished 34th in last weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway just outside St. Louis. After starting sixth, Hamlin earned points for finishing fourth in stage one. Unfortunately for the No. 11 team, contact from behind sent Hamlin into the outside wall on lap 65. The damage did not end his day, but Hamlin was forced to make multiple pit stops for repairs and wound up 11 laps down by the time the checkered flag waved.

Sonoma Notes: Following his win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway is now one of only three tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule that Hamlin has at least 15 starts without visiting victory lane. The 1.99-mile road course has been a strong track for Hamlin in recent years as he has posted five consecutive top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place result last June. The Chesterfield, Virginia native has also led in each of those five starts dating back to 2016.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Sonoma Raceway

Races: 15

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 4

Top-10: 7

Laps Led: 102

Avg. Start: 16.3

Avg. Finish: 17.1

Hamlin Conversation – Sonoma Raceway

Talk about going to Sonoma Raceway for the second road course race of the season…

“This car definitely lends itself to road course racing, so I’m excited to go to Sonoma this weekend. That is always a fun track and a great area to go to. It’s a lot different than anywhere else that we go, so I know a lot of people look forward to going there. As far as the track, it will be fun to go back to the layout we ran for a long time. It will add a few extra passing zones, which you will also see quite a bit of divebombing into those turns. That will make for an exciting race. We just need to stay out of trouble and I feel like we can have a good day.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Sonoma Raceway: For this weekend’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, FedEx Freight will recognize the company’s Petaluma, California service center by featuring the call letters PET on the No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry TRD. The Petaluma service center – opened in 1983 – has approximately 75 team members who work hard to make every FedEx experience outstanding.

JGR PR