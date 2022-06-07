Brad Keselowski | Sonoma Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

This weekend’s schedule in Sonoma features a practice session Saturday afternoon, followed by qualifying. Two-round qualifying, with the top-five fastest cars in each group, will advance to the final round to set the lineup for Sunday’s 218-mile race.

Keselowski at Sonoma

Cup start at Sonoma this weekend, where in 11 starts he has two top-10 finishes and an average of 16.6. His best-career finish out West came in 2017 when he ran third. He also finished 10 th in his second-ever Cup race back in 2011.

in his second-ever Cup race back in 2011. Most recently, Keselowski ran 15th last season after starting ninth in NASCAR’s return to the track following a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Matt McCall at Sonoma

McCall will be atop the box for his seventh Cup race from Sonoma. He has two top-10s all-time with a best finish of sixth, which came last year with Kurt Busch.

He and Jamie McMurray finished 10th together in 2017, contributing to his 15.7 average finish at the road course.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Sonoma:

“Sonoma is a fun road course and just a great market and experience for many folks who will experience their first race. I know we have a large contingent of our West Coast friends coming out for the weekend, as the area provides bucket-list experiences. I’ve been in the mix and close at Sonoma before, so figuring out the left and right handers this weekend is key in getting our Kohler Power Reserve Ford primed and ready to go for Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski ran 20th in the Cup Series’ inaugural race at Gateway last weekend.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its sixth primary race this season, and this weekend will feature Power Reserve across Keselowski’s Ford Mustang. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

