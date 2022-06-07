Scott Heckert Steps-Up at Sonoma Raceway

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Pala Casino Spa Resort announced today their partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/ Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022. This race is unique for the partnership because Connecticut driver, Scott Heckert, will be behind the wheel of the Pala Casino Spa Resort No. 78 Ford Mustang. Pala Casino Spa Resort sponsored LFM at Auto Club Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season. The two have already announced their partnership in Oct. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and in Nov. at Phoenix Raceway for the Phoenix Finale race.

The partnership combines professional stock car racing and SoCal’s entertainment capital. Pala Casino Spa Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 70+ table games, and a 15,000-square-foot casino area; a 507-room non-smoking hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala also offers 8 restaurants and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

“Live Fast Motorsports, BJ, Scott and the crew epitomize the spirit of competition, working hard to be the best at what they do, and embracing the support and loyalty of their fan base” said Brian Roe, Director of Player Development. “For the past 20 years, the Pala Band of Mission Indians and Pala Casino have shown the same passion and enthusiasm for its guests and contributing to the benefit of the local community. We’re proud to partner with a team that’s all about their fans as much as we are.”

"Big thanks to Pala Casino for coming on board at Sonoma,” said professional racing driver, Scott Heckert. “Team Live Fast and I had a great run here last year so I'm hoping to build on this while learning the ins and outs of NASCAR's Next Gen race car."

Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino Spa Resort are excited to continue this second-year partnership and welcome Heckert behind the NCS No. 78 wheel at Sonoma Raceway. Tune in to the Toyota/ Save Mart 350 on Sun. June 12, at 1 PM PST | 4 PM EST on Fox Sports 1.

LFR PR